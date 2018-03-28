Craftissimo

This bar-slash-bottle shop in residential Poho is a real winner. Scan the shelves for the beer that sounds best to you, and the team will pull the frosty cold bottle or can out of the fridge for you. IPAs, stouts, sours, wheat beers, ciders, alcoholic ginger beers – everything you could ever want is represented here, and the selection is always expanding with new imports and local releases. There are also six beers on tap from local breweries like Yardley Brothers and Young Master.