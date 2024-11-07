Subscribe
  • Bars and pubs
  • North Point

Cure

Had enough of drinking in Central and need a break from the crowd? Drop by Cure, a futuristic drinking den tucked away in the basement of a commercial building in North Point. This bar takes tried-and-true cocktails and turns them into innovative tipples. Menu highlights include Fire & Harmony, a Margarita twist made with chilli-infused tequila and smoked with applewood chips; or Warmth & Whispers, a whisky sour made with bacon fat-washed bourbon. Plus, the bar’s entrance is a mere few steps outside exit A4 of North Point’s MTR Station, so you’ll definitely have enough time to drink your fill and make the last train home.

Basement, China United Center, 28 Marble Rd, North Point
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 4pm-12am
