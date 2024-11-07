Had enough of drinking in Central and need a break from the crowd? Drop by Cure, a futuristic drinking den tucked away in the basement of a commercial building in North Point. This bar takes tried-and-true cocktails and turns them into innovative tipples. Menu highlights include Fire & Harmony, a Margarita twist made with chilli-infused tequila and smoked with applewood chips; or Warmth & Whispers, a whisky sour made with bacon fat-washed bourbon. Plus, the bar’s entrance is a mere few steps outside exit A4 of North Point’s MTR Station, so you’ll definitely have enough time to drink your fill and make the last train home.
- Basement, China United Center, 28 Marble Rd, North Point
- Hong Kong
- Mon-Sun 4pm-12am
