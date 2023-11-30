Hong Kong
Dead Poets

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sheung Wan
  • Recommended
Brought to you by the creative minds of The Old Man Hong Kong, Dead Poets is Central's latest hangout spot. By day, get snipped and styled by the snazzy cutters from Sauce Barbershop. When the sun dips, the place morphs into a cocktail bar, pouring out inventive concoctions alongside crisp beers. The décor? Think minimalist with a twist: a space that cheekily nods to a morgue, decked out in sleek stainless steel with splashes of crimson from the glowing Dead Poets logo. If you're wondering why they're called Dead Poets, the bar pays homage to a collection of late musicians and artists such as Amy Winehouse, MF Doom, Jimi Hendrix, and more by creating drinks inspired by their legacy. It's the kind of offbeat cool that'll have you coming back for both the cuts and the cocktails. 

Details

Address:
41-49 Aberdeen Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
