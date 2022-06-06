Time Out says

Named after Dionysus, the god of wine in Greek mythology, the venue serves artisan coffee by day and curated wines and cocktails at night. Located at the tip of Aberdeen Street and Gough Street intersection, this little nook is co-founded by restaurant industry veterans Bar Buonasera bar manager Nick Tse and former Shangri-La Group F&B marketing manager Billy Ha. In the morning, expect artisan coffee, at night, the bar serves well-made signature cocktails using traditional ingredients found in Hong Kong cuisine like dried seaweed, fish and mushroom. Expect classic cocktail twists like savoury Dashi Dirty Martini ($128), Lavender Aviation ($138), and spicy Mezcal Negroni called Sicilian Rosita ($148).