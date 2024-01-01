Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Dio 2.0

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sham Shui Po
  1. Dio 2.0
    Photograph: Courtesy Dio 2.0
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Dio 2.0
    Photograph: Courtesy Dio 2.0
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Dio 2.0
    Photograph: Courtesy Dio 2.0
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. dio west kowloon
    Photograph: Cherry ChanSalted Soy Milk Martini
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Central's cosy cafebar on Aberdeen Street has ventured into new territory with an offshoot all the way in Lai Chi Kok. Their latest venue is situated in the lobby of Townplace and represents a slight expansion from their intimate first location to a fresh, inviting setting. Patrons can look forward to the same cafe offerings in the morning, while transitioning to a selection of boozy libations from afternoon till late at night. Customers can expect classic cocktails like gin & tonics, whisky highballs, and amaro spritzes at happy hour prices; or sip on Dio's original cocktails with local flavours such as Salted Soy Milk Martini.

Details

Address:
G/F, Lobby, Townplace, 10 Lai Ying St, Lai Chi Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 7am-9pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.