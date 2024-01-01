Time Out says

Central's cosy cafebar on Aberdeen Street has ventured into new territory with an offshoot all the way in Lai Chi Kok. Their latest venue is situated in the lobby of Townplace and represents a slight expansion from their intimate first location to a fresh, inviting setting. Patrons can look forward to the same cafe offerings in the morning, while transitioning to a selection of boozy libations from afternoon till late at night. Customers can expect classic cocktails like gin & tonics, whisky highballs, and amaro spritzes at happy hour prices; or sip on Dio's original cocktails with local flavours such as Salted Soy Milk Martini.