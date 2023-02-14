Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Dio’s ‘Know Thyself’ cocktails with tarot reading

  • Bars and pubs
  • Dio, Sheung Wan
  1. Dio’s ‘Know Thyself’ cocktails with tarot reading
    Photograph: Courtesy DioDio’s ‘Know Thyself’ cocktails with tarot reading
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Dio’s ‘Know Thyself’ cocktails with tarot reading
    Photograph: Courtesy DioDio’s ‘Know Thyself’ cocktails with tarot reading
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Dio’s ‘Know Thyself’ cocktails with tarot reading
    Photograph: Courtesy DioDio’s ‘Know Thyself’ cocktails with tarot reading
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Spice up your Valentine’s Day with a bit of mystical fun at Dio for their special cocktail and tarot card reading promotion. The cafe-bar is offering four cocktails themed after tarot cards which includes the gin-based Empress, the whisky-based Strength, the white rum-based Sun, and the mezcal-based Magician. All four drinks will be available between February 9 to 14 for $158 each. Be sure to drop by on Valentine’s Day from 4pm onwards to get your personal tarot card readings. A 10 minute session will go for $150, but those who want to enjoy one of their special cocktails during the reading can purchase both together for $280.

Details

Event website:
www.dio.com.hk/
Address:
Dio
Shop A, G/F, 8 Aberdeen Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
9199 3596
info@dio.com.hk
Price:
$280

Dates and times

10:30Dio $280
10:30Dio $280
10:30Dio $280
10:30Dio $280
10:30Dio $280
10:30Dio $280
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!