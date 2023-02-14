Dio’s ‘Know Thyself’ cocktails with tarot reading

Time Out says

Spice up your Valentine’s Day with a bit of mystical fun at Dio for their special cocktail and tarot card reading promotion. The cafe-bar is offering four cocktails themed after tarot cards which includes the gin-based Empress, the whisky-based Strength, the white rum-based Sun, and the mezcal-based Magician. All four drinks will be available between February 9 to 14 for $158 each. Be sure to drop by on Valentine’s Day from 4pm onwards to get your personal tarot card readings. A 10 minute session will go for $150, but those who want to enjoy one of their special cocktails during the reading can purchase both together for $280.