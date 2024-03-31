Hong Kong
Don Julio's Por Amor cocktails in Hong Kong

  • Bars and pubs
  • Hong Kong, Central
  • Recommended
  1. Don Julio
    Photograph: Courtesy Don JulioCaprice Bar's Oaxacan Old Fashioned; Bar de Luxe's Dongourd
  2. Don Julio
    Photograph: Courtesy Don JulioLa Suite's Paloma; P Lounge by Plaisance
  3. Don Julio
    Photograph: Courtesy Don JulioAOAO's Unir Mary
Time Out says

Hong Kong's top bars serve up Don Julio's Por Amor cocktails

Celebrated tequila brand Don Julio heralds its affection for Mexican heritage with the ‘Por Amor’ campaign, a heartfelt tribute to its founder’s deep love for Mexico. At the heart of the launch, an evocative anthem film, ‘A Love Letter to Mexico,’ pays homage to Don Julio González’s enduring legacy, weaving a narrative that showcases the vibrant spirit of contemporary Mexico and its people alongside esteemed Mexican luminaries.

This season, immerse yourself in the ‘Por Amor’ programme, unravelling at ten esteemed Hong Kong bars such as AOAO, Gishiki Lounge, Caprice Bar, Bar De Luxe, Clarence’s La Suite, P Lounge by Plaisance, Eye Bar, Room 3, Quiero Mas, and Liberty.

Available until March 31, this unique experience invites you to explore an exquisite selection of signature cocktails, expertly concocted with Don Julio’s finest – Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and the small-batch Añejo, Don Julio 1942. Each drink is a masterpiece, crafted by the city's top mixologists, offering an exceptional taste of the revered tequila made from hand-picked, 100% pure blue Weber agave plants from the highlands of Jalisco.

Details

Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

