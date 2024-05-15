Hong Kong
Timeout

  1. St. Regis Bar Macao
    St. Regis Bar Macao
  2. St. Regis Bar Macao
    Photograph: Courtesy St. Regis Bar Macao
Exploring the Art of Mixology at The St. Regis Bar Macao

The Macao outpost of the St. Regis hotel's iconic bar

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with St. Regis Bar Macao
A cornerstone of Macao's cocktail scene
The St. Regis Bar Macao, steeped in New York heritage, continues the St. Regis brand legacy with artisanal cocktails and chef-curated cuisine in an elegant setting. With a deep-rooted appreciation for the art of mixology, the bar frequently features top-notch bartenders from around the world to showcase their exclusive cocktail creations through a series of guest shifts.

A showcase of elevated elixirs 
Helmed by award-winning mixologist Kevin Lai, the bar features an exquisite selection of innovative cocktails. Standouts include the Stonewall Inn, a creative spin on the classic Long Island Iced Tea, which pays tribute to the LGBT community, and the luscious rum-based Macao Egg Tart that reimagines Macao’s beloved Portuguese egg tart.

Keeping with traditions
The Macao outpost takes great pride in upholding revered traditions from The St. Regis Bar, including the Violet Hour programme, where expert bartenders craft signature Martinis on the spot, and the nightly Champagne Sabrage ritual.

