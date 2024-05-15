Exploring the Art of Mixology at The St. Regis Bar Macao

A cornerstone of Macao's cocktail scene

The St. Regis Bar Macao, steeped in New York heritage, continues the St. Regis brand legacy with artisanal cocktails and chef-curated cuisine in an elegant setting. With a deep-rooted appreciation for the art of mixology, the bar frequently features top-notch bartenders from around the world to showcase their exclusive cocktail creations through a series of guest shifts.

A showcase of elevated elixirs

Helmed by award-winning mixologist Kevin Lai, the bar features an exquisite selection of innovative cocktails. Standouts include the Stonewall Inn, a creative spin on the classic Long Island Iced Tea, which pays tribute to the LGBT community, and the luscious rum-based Macao Egg Tart that reimagines Macao’s beloved Portuguese egg tart.

Keeping with traditions

The Macao outpost takes great pride in upholding revered traditions from The St. Regis Bar, including the Violet Hour programme, where expert bartenders craft signature Martinis on the spot, and the nightly Champagne Sabrage ritual.