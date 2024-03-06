Time Out says

Friends of Argo is back at the Four Seasons Hong Kong's flagship bar this March, and this time, they are hosting world-renowned mixologist Slovakian Erik Lorincz behind the bar. Lorincz is among the world's most revered and well-travelled bartenders, boasting an impressive resume with stints at five-star establishments such as The Purple Bar at Sanderson, The Connaught, and The Savoy’s famous American Bar. Currently, he is one of the masterminds behind Kwãnt, a basement bar nestled beneath the African-Mediterranean restaurant Momo. Don’t miss the chance to see him mix signature drinks at Argo on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, from 8 pm until late.