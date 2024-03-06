Friends of Argo is back at the Four Seasons Hong Kong's flagship bar this March, and this time, they are hosting world-renowned mixologist Slovakian Erik Lorincz behind the bar. Lorincz is among the world's most revered and well-travelled bartenders, boasting an impressive resume with stints at five-star establishments such as The Purple Bar at Sanderson, The Connaught, and The Savoy’s famous American Bar. Currently, he is one of the masterminds behind Kwãnt, a basement bar nestled beneath the African-Mediterranean restaurant Momo. Don’t miss the chance to see him mix signature drinks at Argo on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, from 8 pm until late.
Friends of Argo: Erik Lorincz
Details
- Address:
- Argo
- G/F, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- Opening hours:
- 8pm
Dates and times
