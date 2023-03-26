Hong Kong
Timeout

Hennessy X.O x Kim Jones pop-up

  • Bars and pubs
  • K11 Musea, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Hennessy X.O x Kim Jones
    Photograph: Courtesy Hennessy X.OHennessy X.O x Kim Jones
  2. Hennessy X.O x Kim Jones
    Photograph: Courtesy Hennessy X.OHennessy X.O x Kim Jones
  3. Hennessy X.O x Kim Jones
    Photograph: Courtesy Hennessy X.O Hennessy X.O x Kim Jones
Dior and Fendi's renowned fashion designer Kim Jones has come together with Hennessy X.O for a collaboration celebrating the relationship between cognac and couture. The new collab consists of three limited-edition items: a luxury sneaker, a limited-edition wrapped Hennessy X.O bottle, and a Hennessy X.O Masterpiece with only 200 made globally, of which only five are available in Hong Kong with a price tag of $250,000 each. If you'd like to take a closer look at the new collaboration, Hennessy X.O is now hosting a pop-up at the Gold Ball in K11 MUSEA where cognac and fashion enthusiasts can book a 30-minute session to admire its futuristic displays, including a robotic arm serving cognac, interactive screens giving you more insight into the design processes behind the sneakers and the bottles, as well as a complimentary tasting experience every day between 5pm to 7pm. The pop-up will only run from March 18 to 26, so make sure to reserve your spot soon! 

Event website:
hk.hennessyxokimjones.com/
Address:
K11 Musea
18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
12pm-9pm

