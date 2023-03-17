Time Out says

For a no-fuss sake drinking experience, make your way to Wan Chai and knock on the hidden bar Heya. Heya, which means room in Japanese, is a cosy little nook on the fourth floor of the Winner Commercial Building on Lockhart Road. This 18-seater drinking den serves over 30 labels of sake – which you can order per glass ($50 to $100 per glass; $230/flight of three) or bottle, for dine-in or takeaway – sourced from lesser-known breweries in Japan, along with shochu, whisky, fruit liquor, and Suntory beers on draft ($58/glass). Light bites are available on the menu but what's great about the space is you can bring your own food (no extra fee), and owner Billy Au will gladly help you pair your food with the right bottle of sake. You can also order bottles at an affordable retail price, and the bar will deliver them to you for free, even on single purchases to Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and New Territories.

To reserve a seat or order a bottle of sake, call 3188 9201. Follow them on Heya Hongkong on Instagram for updates.