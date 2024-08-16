Attention all nihonshu fans! Get ready to explore over 500 varieties of sake and shochu from 43 sake-producing prefectures at the Hong Kong Sake Festival this August. The Mira Hong Kong and the Federation of Japanese Sake Industry of Hong Kong (FJSIHK) are once again partnering up to host the event in the hotel’s penthouse ballroom. From August 14 to 16, 2024, discover new, limited-edition labels from three distinct regions - Central, East, and West Japan.

VIP guests, including industry experts and brewery representatives, as well as 2024 Miss Sake Niigata, will be in attendance. The event includes unlimited Asian bites, a generous gift bag with $1,000 worth of goodies, including a custom Riedel wine glass, and exciting prize opportunities, such as a one-night stay at The Mira.

Learn more about sake by joining the Sake 101 Introduction Workshop for beginners at $280 per person. The workshop, led by instructors with credentials like JSA Sake Diploma International, WSET Sake Level 3, International Sommelier, or SSI Sommelier, will cover sake selection and tasting, along with discovering ideal food pairings. Held from 7pm to 8pm in the Whisk Private Room on The Mira's fifth floor, the workshop includes sessions on 'Sake Charm, Storage, and Maturation' by lecturer Miya Chong on August 14, 'Soft and Hard, Sake Brewing Water' by lecturer Andrew Lam on August 15, and 'Through the South and the North, See Sake in an Instant' by instructor Peter Chow on August 16.

With workshops, masterclasses, and cultural experiences, the festival is a must-attend for sake enthusiasts. Guests can also purchase limited-edition labels to support brewers in Ishikawa Prefecture, which was impacted by a recent earthquake.