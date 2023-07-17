Hong Kong
Honky Tonks Tavern guest shifts

  • Bars and pubs
  • Honky Tonks Tavern, Central
Honky Tonks Tavern
Photograph: Courtesy Honky Tonks Tavern
Time Out says

Honky Tonks Tavern will be hosting two iconic venues from Asia’s 50 Best Bars on back-to-back days in July. On July 16, from 5pm to 9pm, Bangkok’s Tropic City (#24 on World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 and #17 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022) will welcome guests to a tropical party. Guests can sip and savour signature cocktails while enjoying Honky’s special pizza, accompanied by live DJs who will be providing beats all night.

On July 17, Singapore’s landmark destination, 28 Hong Kong Street (Best Bar in the inaugural Asia’s 50 Best Bars Awards 2016), will be mixing behind the bar. Guests can enjoy bites and signature drinks paired with killer DJ beats from 7pm until late

Details

Address:
Honky Tonks Tavern
Man Hing Lane, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
5pm to 9pm; 7pm 'til late

Dates and times

Bangkok's Tropic City shift at Honky Tonks Tavern
