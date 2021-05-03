Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right House of Ki No Bi pop-up at Sake Central

Thursday May 6 2021 - Saturday June 5 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Ki No BiHouse of Ki No Bi gin-pairing menu
Photograph: Courtesy Ki No BiHouse of Ki No Bi in Kyoto
Photograph: Courtesy Ki No Bisake-gin pairing flight
Photograph: Courtesy Ki No BiCensu's chef Shun Sato
Photograph: Courtesy Ki No Bi
Kyoto craft gin Ki No Bi launches a special pop up at Sake Central this spring featuring the new Japanese and French-inspired restaurant Censu

Calling all gin lovers! Here's an event you must bookmark on your calendars this spring. From May 6 to June 5, Ki No Bi gin – the first craft gin made in Kyoto, Japan – will launch a one-month House of Ki No Bi pop-up at Sake Central in PMQ. If you've been missing Japan, here you'll be transported to the zen garden of the House of Ki No Bi in Kyoto and experience an immersive journey to the distillery through tastings and masterclasses.  

Activities during the pop-up are as follows:
May 7 to 31 – Ki No Bi gin-pairing menu with Censu 
$1,388/person full pairing experience; $1188/person light pairing experience; sake-gin pairing flight $388

May 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 (2pm-4pm) – 6 Elements Masterclass
$388/person for walk-ins; $288/person for online bookings – $100 is redeemable on Ki No Bi craft gin 

May 13, 20, 27 (7pm-10pm) - Omakase-cocktail bar shift (Ayako San guest bartending shift on May 13)
$388/person 

For more information read this feature. Follow Sake Central on Facebook for updates. Book your reservations to the tasting experiences and masterclasses on sake-central.com  

Details
Event website: https://sake-central.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Sake Central
Address: S109-S113, 1/F, Block A, PMQ
35 Aberdeen Street
Central
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
