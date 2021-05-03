Kyoto craft gin Ki No Bi launches a special pop up at Sake Central this spring featuring the new Japanese and French-inspired restaurant Censu

Calling all gin lovers! Here's an event you must bookmark on your calendars this spring. From May 6 to June 5, Ki No Bi gin – the first craft gin made in Kyoto, Japan – will launch a one-month House of Ki No Bi pop-up at Sake Central in PMQ. If you've been missing Japan, here you'll be transported to the zen garden of the House of Ki No Bi in Kyoto and experience an immersive journey to the distillery through tastings and masterclasses.

Activities during the pop-up are as follows:

May 7 to 31 – Ki No Bi gin-pairing menu with Censu

$1,388/person full pairing experience; $1188/person light pairing experience; sake-gin pairing flight $388

May 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 (2pm-4pm) – 6 Elements Masterclass

$388/person for walk-ins; $288/person for online bookings – $100 is redeemable on Ki No Bi craft gin

May 13, 20, 27 (7pm-10pm) - Omakase-cocktail bar shift (Ayako San guest bartending shift on May 13)

$388/person

For more information read this feature. Follow Sake Central on Facebook for updates. Book your reservations to the tasting experiences and masterclasses on sake-central.com.