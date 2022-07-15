Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

James Suckling Wine Central

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho
  • Recommended
  1. James Suckling Wine Central
    Photograph: Courtesy James Suckling Wine Central
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. James Suckling Wine Central
    Photograph: Courtesy James Suckling Wine Central
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Restaurant and bar opened by international wine critic, James Suckling

Founded by world-famous wine critic James Suckling, the bar stands out amongst the wine bars in Hong Kong. Here oenophiles can indulge in a wine list covering James' 100-point rated wines during his decades-long career as a wine critic. Order wines from their extensive selection – most are available by the glass – with an emphasis on Italian wines from Tuscany, Piedmont, and Veneto regions, as well as Bordeaux wines and Port. Those interested to learn more about wine can take advantage of their regularly scheduled masterclasses and open tasting sessions. Always check their site for updates on the latest wine promotions and happy hour deals. 

Details

Address:
2/F, 22 Staunton Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2539 7999
Opening hours:
Mon–Fri 4.30 pm-11pm, Sat 12pm-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.