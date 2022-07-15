Time Out says

Founded by world-famous wine critic James Suckling, the bar stands out amongst the wine bars in Hong Kong. Here oenophiles can indulge in a wine list covering James' 100-point rated wines during his decades-long career as a wine critic. Order wines from their extensive selection – most are available by the glass – with an emphasis on Italian wines from Tuscany, Piedmont, and Veneto regions, as well as Bordeaux wines and Port. Those interested to learn more about wine can take advantage of their regularly scheduled masterclasses and open tasting sessions. Always check their site for updates on the latest wine promotions and happy hour deals.