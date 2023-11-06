Time Out says

This month, Singular Concepts is not only launching their new multi-space venue at H Code, but they have also taken over Candour's former location on Peel Street to unveil Kinsman, a unique bar concept created in collaboration with dining editor Gavin Yeung. Set to open its doors on November 22, Kinsman aims to pay homage to Hong Kong's rich heritage and traditions while showcasing the best of Cantonese and Chinese spirits, such as Yuk Bing Siu and baijiu. With a strong emphasis on celebrating local flavours, the bar will incorporate locally sourced ingredients into their crafted cocktails. Patrons should note that Kinsman will be doing a reservations-only cocktail omakase experience ($450) until mid-December.

