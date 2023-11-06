Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Kinsman

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho
  1. Kinsman
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Kinsman
    PreviousNext
    /11
  2. Kinsman
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /11
  3. Kinsman
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /11
  4. Kinsman
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /11
  5. Kinsman
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Gavin Yeung
    PreviousNext
    /11
  6. Kinsman
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /11
  7. Kinsman
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /11
  8. Kinsman
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /11
  9. Kinsman
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /11
  10. Kinsman
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /11
  11. Kinsman
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /11
Advertising

Time Out says

This month, Singular Concepts is not only launching their new multi-space venue at H Code, but they have also taken over Candour's former location on Peel Street to unveil Kinsman, a unique bar concept created in collaboration with dining editor Gavin Yeung. Set to open its doors on November 22, Kinsman aims to pay homage to Hong Kong's rich heritage and traditions while showcasing the best of Cantonese and Chinese spirits, such as Yuk Bing Siu and baijiu. With a strong emphasis on celebrating local flavours, the bar will incorporate locally sourced ingredients into their crafted cocktails. Patrons should note that Kinsman will be doing a reservations-only cocktail omakase experience ($450) until mid-December.

Watch this space for more updates!

Details

Address:
G/F, 65-65A Peel Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.