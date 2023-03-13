Hong Kong
La Cave

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sai Ying Pun
La Cave is an intimate wine bar in Sai Ying Pun that offers a great spot to unwind. Whether you want to sip on well-known classics or try different varieties to find your new favourite vino, La Cave’s large collection of French wines will please any oenophile. Here, you can enjoy wines by the glass or bottle; as well as nibble on cheese and cold cuts. Follow La Cave on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with all their events, which include cheese markets, oyster pairings, and more. 

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with La Cave

Details

Address:
Fook Moon Building, Shop E, G/F, 56-72 Third St, Sai Ying Pun
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
5506 0710
Opening hours:
Tues-Sun 12pm-10pm
