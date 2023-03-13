Time Out says

La Cave is an intimate wine bar in Sai Ying Pun that offers a great spot to unwind. Whether you want to sip on well-known classics or try different varieties to find your new favourite vino, La Cave’s large collection of French wines will please any oenophile. Here, you can enjoy wines by the glass or bottle; as well as nibble on cheese and cold cuts. Follow La Cave on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with all their events, which include cheese markets, oyster pairings, and more.