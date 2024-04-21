Lips Cocktails & Theatre

Time Out says

Lips is an all-new hidden cocktail lounge located within Grand Hyatt Hong Kong. Created by Nicole and Benoit Lavaud – founders of cabaret party Maison Rouge – this sleek bar is tucked on top of Grand Hyatt Steakhouse and presents a lavish space for visitors to relax in. From 7pm onwards, the bar provides a wide variety of live entertainment for guests to enjoy, which includes interactive magic performances, rollerskate dancing, live bands, as well as DJ sets.

Lips’ bar is helmed by mixologist Max Traverse, who has created a range of interactive cocktails such as the refreshing gin-based Morning Mist, the spicy and aromatic Spicy Blue, Catch Me If You Can – which invites customers to catch a bubble filled with flavoured mist on top of their cocktail glass – as well as zero sugar and zero alcohol beverages.



If you’re feeling hungry, Lips also offers a food menu that runs past midnight and is full of indulgent bites to pair with your drinks. Savoury options on the menu include foie gras lollipops glazed in port wine jelly, brie and black truffle toasted sandwiches, Turkish cigars wrapped in crispy filo pastry with cheese and herbs, and more. Those with sweet tooths will delight in lip-shaped chocolates, flavoured with fillings like raspberry or Grand Marnier; as well as the bar’s mini eclair platter.