Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Lobster Bar and Grill's bar shifts

  • Bars and pubs
  • Lobster Bar and Grill, Admiralty
  • Recommended
  1. Lobster Bar and Grill
    Photograph: Courtesy Lobster Bar and Grill
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Lobster Bar and Grill
    Photograph: Courtesy Lobster Bar and GrillLobster Bar and Grill
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Lobster Bar and Grill's new bar manager Enrico Gonzato
    Photograph: Courtesy Lobster Bar and GrillLobster Bar and Grill's new bar manager Enrico Gonzato
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Lobster Bar and Grill
    Photograph: Courtesy Lobster Bar and Grill
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Island Shangri-La’s Lobster Bar and Grill will be bustling with back-to-back guest bar shifts from July 13th to the 20th. Join Lobster Bar's new bar manager Enrico Gonzato and savour artisanal cocktails crafted by renowned mixologists from Asia and the World’s 50 Best Bars. From July 13th to 15th, Shingo Gokan, the highly acclaimed bartender and owner of Tokyo’s The SG Club (ranked number 21 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022), will be behind the bar. Following him, from July 16th to 17th, Gina Barbachano from Mexico’s Hanky Panky (ranked number 20 at North America’s 50 Best Bars 2023 and number 13 at The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022) will take the stage. Lastly, from July 18th to 20th, Volkan Ibil from The Back Room, Shangri-La The Fort, Manila (ranked number 51 at Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2021), will be showcasing his skills behind the stick.

For any inquiries, please call 2820 8560.

Details

Event website:
www.shangri-la.com/hongkong/islandshangrila/dining/bars-lounges/lobster-bar/#creations0
Address:
Lobster Bar and Grill
6/F, Island Shangri-La Hong Kong, Two Pacific Place, 88 Queensway,
Admiralty
Hong Kong
Contact:
2820 8560.
lbandgrill.isl@shangri-la.com

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.