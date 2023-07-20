Lobster Bar and Grill's bar shifts

Time Out says

Island Shangri-La’s Lobster Bar and Grill will be bustling with back-to-back guest bar shifts from July 13th to the 20th. Join Lobster Bar's new bar manager Enrico Gonzato and savour artisanal cocktails crafted by renowned mixologists from Asia and the World’s 50 Best Bars. From July 13th to 15th, Shingo Gokan, the highly acclaimed bartender and owner of Tokyo’s The SG Club (ranked number 21 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022), will be behind the bar. Following him, from July 16th to 17th, Gina Barbachano from Mexico’s Hanky Panky (ranked number 20 at North America’s 50 Best Bars 2023 and number 13 at The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022) will take the stage. Lastly, from July 18th to 20th, Volkan Ibil from The Back Room, Shangri-La The Fort, Manila (ranked number 51 at Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2021), will be showcasing his skills behind the stick.

For any inquiries, please call 2820 8560.