Hong Kong
Lockdown

Situated just across from its sibling bar, Penicillin, Lockdown welcomes guests with a cheeky entrance: a toilet, which sets it apart from the city's more traditionally hidden speakeasy-style bars. It's one of Central's most inviting hotspots, thanks to its convivial and lively atmosphere. A significant part of its charm comes from the cheerful bar staff, who instantly brighten your arrival with welcoming smiles and greetings as soon as you enter the door. Conceived by the award-winning duo Agung and Laura Prabowo, the creatives behind Penicillin and Dead &. At Lockdown, they blend nostalgia with novelty, celebrating the resilience of Hong Kong's cocktail scene during the pandemic's challenging lockdown period. The intimate venue accommodates 30 patrons in a setting that combines Prohibition-era elegance with modern Asian flair, accentuated by terrarium-style seating and a unique rotating bar station designed by Agung. 

The extensive cocktail menu employs innovative techniques to recreate timeless classics. Guests can enjoy signature drinks like the floral Left Bank, the milk punch-style Silk Stocking Cocktail, and a deconstructed Clover Club. For the adventurous, there are off-menu treasures such as the Guava Negroni and Dirty Martini. The bar also delights aficionados with vintage cocktails crafted from antique and rare spirits, including a 1950s Martini Cocktail made with London dry gin from the 50s, and The 1970s Sazerac featuring 1970 Remy Martin VSOP Cognac. The food menu offers bar bites like crispy Koji Fried Chicken, succulent Chicken Skewers, and pulled pork tacos. 

Tatum Ancheta
Details

Address:
G/F 27 Hollywood Road, Central,
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
6201 5855
