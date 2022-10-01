Hong Kong
Lola

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central
  1. lola bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Lola
  2. lola bar signature cocktails
    Photograph: Courtesy Lola
  3. lola sharing snacks
    Photograph: Courtesy Lola
Time Out says

Lola brings a twist to Hong Kong’s bar scene with its flavours inspired by Spain and Latin America. Lola’s founder, Jassi Singh, created the hip and vibrant bar to introduce Hongkongers to Spain’s laid-back lifestyle. The bar has five signature sherry-based cocktails, each inspired by different regions in Spain – Lola, Maya, Panama, Puerto Rico, and Silencio. Each cocktail features a different type of sherry and one main ingredient that pays tribute to Spanish culture, but if you’d prefer to try sherries neat, Lola offers a range of dry, medium, and sweet sherry wines as well as Spanish-sharing snacks to pair with your drinks. 

Details

Address:
LG, 37 Cochrane Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/lolabarhk
5348 4775
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 5pm-12am
