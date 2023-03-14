Time Out says

Experience an immersive multi-sensory journey with Speyside’s Mortlach distillery

This month, whisky lovers can head to K11 Musea for a multi-sensory Scotch whisky experience at Mortlach’s 'The Midnight Secrets' pop-up. The installation will be available from February 10 to March 14, and guests can explore the brand's illustrious heritage, traditions, and its bold yet refined Speyside whiskies in a three-part immersive journey, complete with whisky tasting and a special cocktail pairing experience. The pop-up will cover two floors featuring a digital art installation created by artist Jiayu Liu showcasing Mortlach distillery’s 2.81 distillation process, a bar where people can taste Mortlach 12 Year Old ($108 per glass) or Mortlach 16 Year Old ($148 per glass), and a cocktail pairing station serving sweet and savoury canapes paired with two Mortlach cocktails: The Wee Witchie’s Perfume and The Beast’s Throne ($268 per set per person).

Only limited spots are available, so make sure to register for a slot today via this link.