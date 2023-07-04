Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Naked Malt/Katie Blair Matthews
Photograph: Courtesy Naked Malt/Katie Blair Matthews

Naked Malt in partnership with Asia’s 50 Best Bars presents unforgettable drink events this July

Catch bar shifts with world-renowned mixologist Simone Caporale and industry-exclusive soirées.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Naked Malt
Advertising

July is an exhilarating month for the bar industry, as the city welcomes esteemed F&B experts, leading mixologists, and pioneers of the drink world. Joining the festivities is the award-winning Scotch whisky Naked Malt, which continues its partnership with Asia's 50 Best Bars as it commences its most-anticipated ceremony in Hong Kong on July 18. 

Naked Malt is matured in first-fill Oloroso sherry casks, resulting in a whisky that is both intricate and versatile. Whether enjoyed neat or used as a base for craft cocktails, Naked Malt offers a remarkable drinking experience.

To further its vision of expanding the whisky-drinking culture and fostering a community of forward-thinking enthusiasts who inspire a new generation of freedom-spirited whisky lovers, Naked Malt is launching a captivating series of events in Hong Kong. These events are a must-add to the calendars of both beverage aficionados and industry professionals, promising excitement and engagement for all involved.

Naked Malt exclusive industry events for bartenders
Photograph: Courtesy Naked Malt/Katie Blair Matthews

Naked Malt exclusive industry events for bartenders

Ahead of the Asia's 50 Best Bars ceremony on July 18th, Naked Malt is hosting an exclusive industry event at Cannubi restaurant in K11 Musea, in partnership with Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou's first speakeasy-style bar (#18 on Asia's 50 Best Bars in 2022). This event is by invitation only, and attendees will include top bartenders from the city as well as drink experts and mixologists from the best bars around Asia.

The event will showcase Naked Malt's intricate and versatile spirit. It will serve as a platform for the industry to experiment, share insights, and explore different ways to enjoy and utilise this award-winning Scotch, both at home and behind the bar.

Photograph: Courtesy Grand Hyatt Steakhouse/Sips/Augusta Sagnelli

On July 20th, bartenders will have the opportunity to enhance their knowledge about the Naked Malt brand and engage in knowledge sharing with other bar professionals at the Naked Malt's Bartender Masterclass at the Grand Hyatt Steakhouse. The masterclass features Simone Caporale, the internationally acclaimed bartender and co-owner of Sips in Barcelona, ranked #3 on The World's 50 Best Bars list for 2022. Prior to his involvement with Sips, Caporale played a pivotal role in establishing London Artesian Bar as the world's best bar from 2012 to 2015. 

Naked Malt x Simone Caporale bar takeover 
Photograph: Courtesy Sips

Naked Malt x Simone Caporale bar takeover 

To showcase the award-winning Naked Malt to the public, the brand is taking over the bar of Grand Hyatt Steakhouse on July 20 from 8pm to 11pm. Leading the bartender guest shift is charismatic Simone Caporale, who will captivate attendees with his signature drinks, highlighting the remarkable versatility of Naked Malt. If you're passionate about whisky and enjoy indulging in exquisite cocktails, don't miss this event. Join the fun-filled evening and have the opportunity to mingle with an industry legend. 

Tickets to the bar shift are priced at $380 per person, allowing attendees to savour and indulge in three meticulously crafted bespoke cocktails by Caporale. Note that the number of available tickets is limited, so ensure you secure yours today through grandhyatthk.eshop.buys.hk

For more information and to learn more about Naked Malt's #livenaked philosophy, visit nakedmalt.com.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.