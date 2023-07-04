Naked Malt in partnership with Asia’s 50 Best Bars presents unforgettable drink events this July

Naked Malt exclusive industry events for bartenders
Ahead of the Asia's 50 Best Bars ceremony on July 18th, Naked Malt is hosting an exclusive industry event at Cannubi restaurant in K11 Musea, in partnership with Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou's first speakeasy-style bar (#18 on Asia's 50 Best Bars in 2022). This event is by invitation only, and attendees will include top bartenders from the city as well as drink experts and mixologists from the best bars around Asia.
The event will showcase Naked Malt's intricate and versatile spirit. It will serve as a platform for the industry to experiment, share insights, and explore different ways to enjoy and utilise this award-winning Scotch, both at home and behind the bar.