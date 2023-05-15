Time Out says

Head to Gage Street to find Orchard, Hong Kong’s first cocktail bar dedicated to showcasing fruit spirits from all over the world. Orchard showcases fruit spirits such as eau de vie, brandy, Calvados highlighting their unique characteristics and versatility in creating complex cocktails. Try out the bar’s signature cocktails, such as Bliss ($125) which uses an aged plum brandy and combines it with a homemade purple sweet potato liqueur, or Butter Me Up ($125) that uses a blend of fruit spirits such as Calvados, VSOP Cognac, and Amontillado sherry. Orchard’s menu also offers a few classic cocktail spin-offs that get remade with fruit spirits such as their Fizzy Colada ($125) or their Oated Vieux Carre ($125) that includes Calvados into the mix.