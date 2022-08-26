Time Out says

Sitting sky-high, quite literally, on the 118th floor of the ICC, Ozone is the highest watering hole not just in Hong Kong, but also the world. Even a sawdust bowery serving tepid beer would attract the masses up here with the promise of fantastic views across Victoria Harbour. A narrow leathered elevator (which vaguely reminds you of a padded cell) shoots you up to the bar, where inside, you’re immediately greeted by moody lighting, avant-garde seating, and walls of refracted swirling glass, but what seals the deal is the completely unobstructed view of western Hong Kong Island and Kowloon. And, with one of the finest wine lists in town and a great cocktail programme, the drinks here are almost as impressive as the view. Alternatively, Ozone’s menu provides a selection of zero-proof cocktails inspired by the five elements.

