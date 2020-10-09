Time Out says

Taking up 1,520sq ft space of the former Buddha Lounge on Hollywood Road is the latest concept from The Old Man's founders Agung Prabowo and Roman Ghale. A nod to the modern classic cocktail, Penicillin (made with honey, lemon, ginger, a strong dose of Scotch, and a splash of smoky Islay whisky) and the antibiotic in which the cocktail got its name, the bar aims to create drinks with an eco-friendly twist that will not only cure any cocktail fix but hopefully the bar industry's quandaries on sustainability.

The venue has a lab, bar, kitchen, and a fermentation room focused on recycling and upcycling ingredients that would typically end up in the bin.

Time Out Awards

2021Best Sustainability Initiative