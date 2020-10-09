Hong Kong
Penicillin

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central
  • Recommended
  1. Penicillin
    Photograph: Courtesy Penicillin
  2. Penicillin
    Photograph: Courtesy Penicillin
Hong Kong’s first eco-conscious bar

Taking up 1,520sq ft space of the former Buddha Lounge on Hollywood Road is the latest concept from The Old Man's founders Agung Prabowo and Roman Ghale. A nod to the modern classic cocktail, Penicillin (made with honey, lemon, ginger, a strong dose of Scotch, and a splash of smoky Islay whisky) and the antibiotic in which the cocktail got its name, the bar aims to create drinks with an eco-friendly twist that will not only cure any cocktail fix but hopefully the bar industry's quandaries on sustainability.

The venue has a lab, bar, kitchen, and a fermentation room focused on recycling and upcycling ingredients that would typically end up in the bin.

 Time Out Awards

2021Best Sustainability Initiative

Details

Address:
L/G, Amber Lodge, 23 Hollywood Road, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
9880 7995
Opening hours:
Daily 3pm-2am
