Turning an old ping pong hall on the remote and unassuming streets of Sai Ying Pun into a stylish Spanish gin bar is a stroke of genius. Everything about this place is cool, laid-back and thoughtfully curated. The atmosphere and roominess of the space are easily the main draws. But, thankfully, equal thought has gone into the drinks. There’s a huge range of gins and tonics to choose from, including classic Spanish brand Gin Xoriguer and locally owned Perfume Trees. The bar also offers tapas including a selection of cold cuts, cheese and a grilled cheese toast.
Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- L/G, Nam Cheong House, 129 Second St, Sai Ying Pun
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 9158 1584
- Opening hours:
- Tue to Sun 5pm-12.30am
Discover Time Out original video