Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sai Ying Pun
  • Recommended
  1. Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria
    Photograph: Nicholas Wong
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria
    Photograph: Nicholas Wong
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria
    Photograph: Nicholas Wong
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria
    Photograph: Nicholas WongPomada
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Turning an old ping pong hall on the remote and unassuming streets of Sai Ying Pun into a stylish Spanish gin bar is a stroke of genius. Everything about this place is cool, laid-back and thoughtfully curated. The atmosphere and roominess of the space are easily the main draws. But, thankfully, equal thought has gone into the drinks. There’s a huge range of gins and tonics to choose from, including classic Spanish brand Gin Xoriguer and locally owned Perfume Trees. The bar also offers tapas including a selection of cold cuts, cheese and a grilled cheese toast. 

Details

Address:
L/G, Nam Cheong House, 129 Second St, Sai Ying Pun
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
9158 1584
Opening hours:
Tue to Sun 5pm-12.30am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.