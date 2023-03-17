Ping Pong 129 Gintoneria

Time Out says

Turning an old ping pong hall on the remote and unassuming streets of Sai Ying Pun into a stylish Spanish gin bar is a stroke of genius. Everything about this place is cool, laid-back and thoughtfully curated. The atmosphere and roominess of the space are easily the main draws. But, thankfully, equal thought has gone into the drinks. There’s a huge range of gins and tonics to choose from, including classic Spanish brand Gin Xoriguer and locally owned Perfume Trees. The bar also offers tapas including a selection of cold cuts, cheese and a grilled cheese toast.