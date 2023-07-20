Hong Kong
Timeout

Quinary to host world’s top mixologists this July

  • Bars and pubs
  • Quinary, Soho
  1. Quinary
    Photograph: Courtesy Quinary
  2. Quinary
    Photograph: Courtesy QuinaryShelley Tai and Kate Gerwin
  3. Iain Mcpherson and Simone Caporale
    Photograph: Courtesy QuinaryIain Mcpherson and Simone Caporale
Calling all cocktail enthusiasts! Make sure to mark your calendars for Quinary's guest shift series, featuring an impressive lineup of world-renowned bartenders

Can't decide which of Asia's 50 Best Bars guest shifts to attend in the city this July? We understand the struggle! With so many prestigious bars taking over our local drinking spots, choosing which ones to experience is challenging. Quinary, listed among the World's 50 Best Bars for six years, presents an impressive lineup of world-renowned bartenders to add to your must-see list. 

The bar's 'The World Mixology Master Showcase' Guest Shift Series will feature the return of Quinary alumni Shelley Tai, named Diageo World Class HK & Macau Bartender of the Year in 2019, now general manager of Nutmeg & Clove. She will be shaking and stirring her signature drinks on July 13. On Sunday, July 16, fans of the popular Netflix reality cocktail competition series, Drinks Masters, can catch one of its celebrated finalists, Kate Gerwin. Gerwin is not only named one of the 'Top 100 Most Influential Figures in the World' but is also the owner of the renowned Happy Accident in New Mexico. Following that, another bar shift from an industry-leading mixologist will take place. Simone Caporale, whose Barcelona bar, Sips, is ranked in the top three on The World's 50 Best Bars for 2022, will be behind the stick on July 17. To close the series, Iain Mcpherson, the founder of Panda & Sons in Edinburgh, will be slinging cocktails using his innovative and experimental approach on July 20.

Details

Address:
Quinary
56-58 Hollywood Rd, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

20:00Quinary's The World Mixology Master Showcase Guest Shift SeriesQuinary
