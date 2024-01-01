Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Qura Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
  1. Qura Bar
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /11
  2. Qura Bar
    Rudolf’s Favourite cocktail I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /11
  3. Qura Bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Qura Bar
    PreviousNext
    /11
  4. Qura Bar
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /11
  5. Qura Bar
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Marinated red bell pepper
    PreviousNext
    /11
  6. Qura Bar
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Niçoise salad with home-made ventresca
    PreviousNext
    /11
  7. Qura Bar
    Dining room I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /11
  8. Qura Bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Qura Bar
    PreviousNext
    /11
  9. Qura Bar
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Catch of the day with meunière
    PreviousNext
    /11
  10. Qura Bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Qura Bar
    PreviousNext
    /11
  11. Qura Bar
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /11
Advertising

Time Out says

One of the new venues at the recently opened Regent Hong Kong, Qura, is all about the good stuff – rare spirits, wines, and cigars. You can also grab some bites while soaking in those sweet harbour views. They've got a solid selection of classic and creative cocktails, and if you're feeling spendy, you can opt for vintage options like a Negroni, sazerac, or El Presidente made with spirits and amaros from the 1950s to the 80s, priced at $900 to $950 each. When it comes to munchies, they've got you covered with a delicious offering, including oysters and caviar on ice, fish and chips, truffle french fries, aged cheese and cold cuts, and roasts.

Watch the video below for a first look at the bar and their offerings:

Details

Address:
Lobby Floor, Regent Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Kowloon
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2313 2313
Opening hours:
Tue-Thu 5.30pm to 12am, Fri-Sat 5.30pm-1am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.