Time Out says

One of the new venues at the recently opened Regent Hong Kong, Qura, is all about the good stuff – rare spirits, wines, and cigars. You can also grab some bites while soaking in those sweet harbour views. They've got a solid selection of classic and creative cocktails, and if you're feeling spendy, you can opt for vintage options like a Negroni, sazerac, or El Presidente made with spirits and amaros from the 1950s to the 80s, priced at $900 to $950 each. When it comes to munchies, they've got you covered with a delicious offering, including oysters and caviar on ice, fish and chips, truffle french fries, aged cheese and cold cuts, and roasts.

