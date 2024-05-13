Qura Bar: A global odyssey of rare spirits and unparalleled offerings

The Curator’s quest for the rare and extraordinary

Embark on a sensory expedition at Regent Hong Kong’s upscale spot, Qura Bar, inspired by the global adventures of The Curator, a fictional character, portrayed as a contemporary figure who embodies exploration, refinement, and trendsetting in search of the rare and remarkable. Qura Bar serves as your window into The Curator’s global journey, complemented by an eclectic selection of rare and vintage spirits, antique furniture, and stunning harbour views. Step into the venue's curated spaces, a blend of carefully restored furniture, vintage treasures, Art Deco touches, and bespoke designs reminiscent of a stylish home.

Unveil a treasure trove of collectables

Enhancing the sensory experience, the bar excels in taste, offering a bespoke selection of cocktails, rare spirits, wine, and cigars. Noteworthy selections on their top shelf include the ‘Uniting Nations #3’, a unique blend of Japanese and Scottish whisky traditions, the historic Ferrand Distilled Before 1914 Cognac embodying pre-World War I craftsmanship, and the distinguished 16-year-old Barbados single blended rum, the Foursquare Shibboleth.