If you’re looking for a new drinking spot in TST, head over to H Zentre to check out venues Kappou Mu and room 3, a dual-concept that opened in December 2022. Dine at Kappou Mu, located on the left side of the premises and enjoy traditional kappo cuisine (kappo means cutting and simmering), where diners are treated to a multiple-course menu served using fresh seasonal produce. For drinks, you can head directly to gastrobar room 3. Indulge in Japanese tapas and imbibe in a selection of wine, whisky, premium sake, and signature cocktails like the tequila-based Jungle Cat ($160) made with tequila, passion fruit, lychee garnished with peppercorns, fig-flavoured ​​Old Fashioned called Uisuki ($150) made fig liqueur, whisky, maple syrup, and the effervescent The Fiction ($180) made with gin, shiso and homemade Plantation cordial, Koshu Japanese wine, topped with Champagne.