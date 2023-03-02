Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

room 3

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. room 3
    Photograph: Courtesy room 3
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. room 3
    Photograph: Courtesy room 3
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Kappou Mu & room 3
    Photograph: Courtesy Kappou Mu & room 3
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Kappou Mu & room 3
    Photograph: Courtesy Kappou Mu & room 3
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. room 3
    Photograph: Courtesy room 3
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

If you’re looking for a new drinking spot in TST, head over to H Zentre to check out venues Kappou Mu and room 3, a dual-concept that opened in December 2022. Dine at Kappou Mu, located on the left side of the premises and enjoy traditional kappo cuisine (kappo means cutting and simmering), where diners are treated to a multiple-course menu served using fresh seasonal produce. For drinks, you can head directly to gastrobar room 3. Indulge in Japanese tapas and imbibe in a selection of wine, whisky, premium sake, and signature cocktails like the tequila-based Jungle Cat ($160) made with tequila, passion fruit, lychee garnished with peppercorns, fig-flavoured ​​Old Fashioned called Uisuki ($150) made fig liqueur, whisky, maple syrup, and the effervescent The Fiction ($180) made with gin, shiso and homemade Plantation cordial, Koshu Japanese wine, topped with Champagne. 

Details

Address:
Shop UG01-03, UG/F, H Zentre, 15 Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui,
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
6361 8505
Opening hours:
Thu-Sun 4pm-12am, Fri-Sat 4pm-2am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!