Hong Kong
Sam Fancy

  • Bars and pubs
  • Lan Kwai Fong
Set foot into Sam Fancy to transport yourself to San Francisco’s Chinatown. This bar gets its name from the Cantonese pronunciation of San Francisco, and provides three distinct spaces. The bar’s first floor is a dive-bar called Association, where guests can enjoy classic cocktails and tiki-style drinks with American Chinese bites. Head upstairs to find The Merchant – a refined bar that offers modern cocktails with Pan-Asian Twists, as well as a large balcony which provides ample space for shisha and al fresco drinks.

Details

Address:
3/F & 4/F, The Plaza, 21 D'Aguilar Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed 6pm-12am, Thur 6pm-2am, Fri-Sat 6pm-3.30am
