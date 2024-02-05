Time Out says

Set foot into Sam Fancy to transport yourself to San Francisco’s Chinatown. This bar gets its name from the Cantonese pronunciation of San Francisco, and provides three distinct spaces. The bar’s first floor is a dive-bar called Association, where guests can enjoy classic cocktails and tiki-style drinks with American Chinese bites. Head upstairs to find The Merchant – a refined bar that offers modern cocktails with Pan-Asian Twists, as well as a large balcony which provides ample space for shisha and al fresco drinks.