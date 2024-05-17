Second Draft (Causeway Bay)

Time Out says

Second Draft is a lively gastropub that celebrates Hong Kong's local flavours, with interiors inspired by the iconic Star Ferry. Founded by Young Master Brewery, the venue features over 20 taps showcasing the brewery’s signatures – including its ready-to-drink line of highballs, Higherthan – along with beers from local and overseas craft breweries. If you want to keep off the hops, there is also a selection of natural wines and cocktails to choose from. For bites, don’t pass up on crowd favourites like the famous Tai Hang Fries and Mapo Burrata.