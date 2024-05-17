Hong Kong
Timeout

Second Draft (Causeway Bay)

  • Bars and pubs
  • Causeway Bay
  • Recommended
  1. Second Draft, Causeway Bay
    Photograph: Courtesy Second Draft
  2. Second Draft, Causeway Bay
    Photograph: Courtesy Second Draft
  3. Second Draft, Causeway Bay
    Photograph: Courtesy Second Draft
  4. Second Draft, Causeway Bay
    Photograph: Courtesy Second Draft
Second Draft is a lively gastropub that celebrates Hong Kong's local flavours, with interiors inspired by the iconic Star Ferry. Founded by Young Master Brewery, the venue features over 20 taps showcasing the brewery’s signatures – including its ready-to-drink line of highballs, Higherthan – along with beers from local and overseas craft breweries. If you want to keep off the hops, there is also a selection of natural wines and cocktails to choose from. For bites, don’t pass up on crowd favourites like the famous Tai Hang Fries and Mapo Burrata.

Details

Address:
Shop H01, 9 Kingston St, Fashion Walk, Causeway Bay
Contact:
View Website
5648 0770
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 3pm-12am, Sat-Sun & PH 12pm-12am
