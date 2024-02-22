India’s legendary bar Sidecar is back in Hong Kong for a special shift at Artifact

Time Out says

The iconic Indian bar, Sidecar, is returning to quench the thirst of Hong Kong’s cocktail enthusiasts. Hong Kong first savoured the cocktails from this New Delhi watering hole at a series of bar takeovers during the Asia’s 50 Best Bars event in 2023. Holding the number 18 spot on the list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023, number 26 on the list of the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022, and top spot in 30 Best Bars India 2023, Sidecar is celebrated for its diverse drinks selection, spanning from classic concoctions to experimental libations.

Helmed by Yangdup Lama and Minakshi Singh, the bar will be slinging its signature cocktails at the speakeasy-style bar Artifact for one night only on February 22, starting at 8pm. Guests can sip on their cocktails and enjoy bites from Artifact’s kitchen, including servings of delicious fried rice, while chilling to the live beats of David Teng on the decks.