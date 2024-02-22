Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sidecar's bar shift at Artifact

  • Bars and pubs
  • Artifact Bar, Central
  • Recommended
  1. Sidecar
    Photograph: Courtesy Sidecar
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Artifact Bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Artifact Bar
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Sidecar
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Sidecar
    Photograph: Courtesy Sidecar
    PreviousNext
    /4
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

India’s legendary bar Sidecar is back in Hong Kong for a special shift at Artifact

The iconic Indian bar, Sidecar, is returning to quench the thirst of Hong Kong’s cocktail enthusiasts. Hong Kong first savoured the cocktails from this New Delhi watering hole at a series of bar takeovers during the Asia’s 50 Best Bars event in 2023. Holding the number 18 spot on the list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023, number 26 on the list of the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022, and top spot in 30 Best Bars India 2023, Sidecar is celebrated for its diverse drinks selection, spanning from classic concoctions to experimental libations. 

Helmed by Yangdup Lama and Minakshi Singh, the bar will be slinging its signature cocktails at the speakeasy-style bar Artifact for one night only on February 22, starting at 8pm. Guests can sip on their cocktails and enjoy bites from Artifact’s kitchen, including servings of delicious fried rice, while chilling to the live beats of David Teng on the decks.

Details

Address:
Artifact Bar
LG/F, Basehall 2, Jardine House, No, 1 & 2, Shop 5 & 7, 1 Connaught Place, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
8pm

Dates and times

20:00Sidecar's bar shift at ArtifactArtifact Bar
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.