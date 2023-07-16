Hong Kong
Singapore’s Atlas at Penicillin

  • Bars and pubs
  • Penicillin, Central
Atlas' head bartender Lidiyanah 'Yana' K
Photograph: Courtesy Atlas Atlas' head bartender Lidiyanah 'Yana' K
Atlas, one of Singapore's renowned bars (ranked #23 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2022) with a thoughtfully curated gin collection, is set to take over the eco-friendly bar Penicillin on July 16. Atlas will showcase its expertise with head bartender Lidiyanah 'Yana' K behind the bar from 6pm to 8pm. During this time, Yana will serve her signature drinks, crafted using Perrier and Amaro Montenegro. Born and raised in Singapore, Yana has been a valuable member of Atlas's opening team. Don't miss the opportunity to witness her exceptional bartending skills and engage in a conversation with her to gain insightful knowledge about gin.

Details

Address:
Penicillin
L/G, Amber Lodge, 23 Hollywood Road, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
6pm-8pm

Dates and times

