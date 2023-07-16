Singapore’s Atlas at Penicillin

Time Out says

Atlas, one of Singapore's renowned bars (ranked #23 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2022) with a thoughtfully curated gin collection, is set to take over the eco-friendly bar Penicillin on July 16. Atlas will showcase its expertise with head bartender Lidiyanah 'Yana' K behind the bar from 6pm to 8pm. During this time, Yana will serve her signature drinks, crafted using Perrier and Amaro Montenegro. Born and raised in Singapore, Yana has been a valuable member of Atlas's opening team. Don't miss the opportunity to witness her exceptional bartending skills and engage in a conversation with her to gain insightful knowledge about gin.