Tucked away in the same building as Bing Bing, Singsing can be considered its younger but more sophisticated sibling. As the name suggests, this is very much a singing-focused venue, with the vibes of an upscale karaoke lounge. Visitors can line up their song choices on Singsing’s huge electronic tablet before heading up to the two-seater podium with a dedicated karaoke setup. They also host singing competitions where the best singers can stand to win bottles, so keep an eye on their socials.
Singsing Bar
Time Out says
Singsing is a gay bar mainly focused on the upscale karaoke experience
