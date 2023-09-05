Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Singsing Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Causeway Bay
  • Recommended
  1. Singsing is an LGBTQ bar in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Catharina CheungSingsing is an LGBTQ bar in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Singsing is an LGBTQ bar in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Catharina CheungSingsing is an LGBTQ bar in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Singsing is a gay bar mainly focused on the upscale karaoke experience

Tucked away in the same building as Bing Bing, Singsing can be considered its younger but more sophisticated sibling. As the name suggests, this is very much a singing-focused venue, with the vibes of an upscale karaoke lounge. Visitors can line up their song choices on Singsing’s huge electronic tablet before heading up to the two-seater podium with a dedicated karaoke setup. They also host singing competitions where the best singers can stand to win bottles, so keep an eye on their socials.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
18/F, Oliv, 15 Sharp Street East, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
6822 6683
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.