Singular City Drink: Your Key to the City's Asia 50 Best Events

From July 13 to 17, Singular Concepts (proprietors of Ella, Kinsman, The Daily Tot, Barcode, Yurakucho, and Tell Camellia) will be hosting top mixologists from Singapore, Barcelona, Bangkok, Tokyo, and Mongolia for 11 special guest bartending shifts at their Hong Kong bars. Get in on the action and take advantage of their cocktail passport, which gives you access to the shifts and discounted cocktails. There are three tiers to choose from, whether you're planning a very sloshed week or limiting your alcohol intake to two drinks for the week.

The Best 50 ticket ($628) includes seven premium cocktails, a deluxe city drink map, a welcome drink, and map completion rewards. The redemption period for any unredeemed drinks will be available until August 31. The second tier, Legendary Libations ($428), covers five drinks with the city drink map, a welcome drink, and map completion rewards. Both top tiers include an additional bonus of a limited edition tote bag and shot glass. Lastly, the Cocktail Chronicles pass ($220) allows ticket holders two craft cocktails during the guest shift events. Those who end up with excess from the paid tickets may redeem it at Barcode, Tell Camellia, The Daily Tot, Kinsman, Yurakucho, or Ella for a beverage worth $120 or less.

Below are the schedules for redemption:

July 13, 8pm onwards at Barcode: Awara from The Nomad Lab from Mongolia

July 14, 8pm onwards at Barcode: Dennis Zoppi from ZOPPI Distillery, Italy

July 15, 8pm onwards at Ella: Giovanni Graziadei from The Punch Room, Singapore

July 15, 8pm onwards at The Daily Tot: Philip & Aaron from Tropic City, Bangkok

July 15, 8pm to 11pm at Yurakucho: Smoke & Mirrors, Singapore

July 15, 4pm onwards at Tell Camellia: Taiwan Take Over - The Public House Taipei, Seven Room By Le Kief Taipei, Mars To infinity and Beyond Taipei, Liao Moonrock Tainan

July 15, 6pm onwards at Kinsman: Louis Eom & Jaewoong Lee from Le Chamber, Seoul

July 16, 10pm onwards at Barcode: Sean, Khánh, Thomas from The Hudson Rooms & The Haflington, Hanoi

July 17, 8pm onwards at The Daily Tot: Dicky Hartono from Firefly Bar, Bangkok

July 17, 8pm onwards at Tell Camellia: Theo from FOCO, Barcelona

July 17, 6pm onwards at Kinsman: Reoma Mita from The SG Club, Tokyo

Buy your tickets today and visit singularconcepts.com for more info.