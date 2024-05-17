Sitting atop The Park Lane Hotel in Causeway Bay, Skye is a chic rooftop bar that boasts unrivalled views of Hong Kong's skyline. The venue’s illuminated curved bar sets a moody, futuristic tone, inviting guests to sip on zodiac-inspired cocktails or a curated range of wines while taking in the panoramic vistas that stretch across the harbour. Hungry? Their restaurant offers a great selection of dishes perfect for lunch or dinner.
Skye
Time Out says
Space-age bar with sky-high views
Details
- Address:
- 27/F, The Park Lane Hong Kong, a Pullman Hotel
- 310 Gloucester Rd
- Causeway Bay
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2839 3327
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 12pm-1am
