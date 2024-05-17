Hong Kong
Skye

  • Bars and pubs
  • Causeway Bay
  • Recommended
Time Out says

Space-age bar with sky-high views

Sitting atop The Park Lane Hotel in Causeway Bay, Skye is a chic rooftop bar that boasts unrivalled views of Hong Kong's skyline. The venue’s illuminated curved bar sets a moody, futuristic tone, inviting guests to sip on zodiac-inspired cocktails or a curated range of wines while taking in the panoramic vistas that stretch across the harbour. Hungry? Their restaurant offers a great selection of dishes perfect for lunch or dinner. 

Details

27/F, The Park Lane Hong Kong, a Pullman Hotel
310 Gloucester Rd
Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
View Website
2839 3327
Mon-Sun 12pm-1am
