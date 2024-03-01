Hong Kong
Timeout

Socio

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho
  • Recommended
  1. Socio
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  2. Socio
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Negroni
  3. Socio
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  4. Socio
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Cumin
  5. Socio
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  6. Socio
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  7. Socio
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Dak Lak (Vietnam)
  8. Socio
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Alba (Sri Lanka)
Time Out says

Watch the video below for a sneak peek inside the bar:

Staunton Street welcomes a new bar that marries great taste with doing good. Founded by seasoned bar professionals Amir Javaid (formerly of VEA Restaurant and John Anthony), Max Bajracharya (co-founder of Finding Daisy), and Elton Sherchan (formerly of Tiffany’s New York Bar), Socio spotlights flavours from the Asia Pacific region. The bar incorporates modern techniques into classic cocktails, using ingredients and spirits from across the Asia Pacific, as well as utilising upcycled ingredients sourced from neighbouring restaurants. Sip on well-crafted drinks infused with flavours from India, Sri Lanka, Australia, Hong Kong, and more, and discover new and unique ingredients that may be unfamiliar to you. 

Start with the refreshing and easy-to-drink Cumin (India) ($120), made with yoghurt-washed Stranger & Sons gin and flavours of cumin, cucumber, and guava, before moving on to the Hong Kong-inspired drink, Sesame ($120), made with rhubarb-infused NIP Gin with jasmine tea flavours and salted plum, garnished with sesame crackers. For every purchase of the Hong Kong drink, $10 from each cocktail will be donated to a local food bank. Other standout creations include the arrack-based Alba (Sri Lanka) ($120), made using upcycled banana falernum, and classic twists like their savoury Negroni ($130) made with Applewood Coral Gin, garnished with karkalla succulent, and the Signature Socio Martini ($130) made with lemon myrtle distillate and garnished with finger lime. 

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta

Details

Address:
17 Staunton Street, Soho, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed 4pm-12am, Thu-Sat 4pm-2am
