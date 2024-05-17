Hong Kong
Tai Lung Fung

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wan Chai
  • Recommended
Tai Lung Fun
Photograph: Calvin Sit
Time Out says

If you’re not interested in the dubious delights of Lockhart Road or the posh hotel bars in the area, where do you go when you need a drink in Wan Chai? Answer: Tai Lung Fung. This bar has stuck it out in Wan Chai despite all the redevelopments at places like Lee Tung Avenue and Star Street.

Off the beaten track near the Blue House, the venue has attracted a loyal following thanks to its nods towards local culture and the simple recipe of serving reasonable drinks at reasonable prices. Marked by a distinctive red neon sign, Tai Lung Fung offers signature cocktails with a local twist – think lemongrass martinis and plum wine concoctions – alongside classic mixes, fruit-forward cocktails, and other libations. Don’t forget to pair your sips with their selection of Hong Kong-style snacks.

Details

Address:
5 Hing Wan Street
Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2572 0055
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 4pm-1am
