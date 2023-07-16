Tamras Gin masterclass at PDT

Time Out says

PDT Sunday School, an exclusive masterclass organized by PDT, is scheduling a new session this summer. On July 16, learn from the co-founders and co-distillers of Tamras Gin, Indian Gin from Goa, Devika Bhagat and Khalil Bachooali. Priced at $498 per person, participants will enjoy a welcome drink and witness the demonstration of two signature cocktails. The experience also includes hands-on cocktail making and chowing down on a PDT Hotdog as a treat.