Tamras Gin masterclass at PDT

  • Bars and pubs
  • PDT (Please Don’t Tell), Central
  1. Tamras Gin's Khalil Bachooali and Devika Bhagat
    Photograph: Courtesy PDT Tamras Gin's Khalil Bachooali and Devika Bhagat
  2. PDT Sunday School
    Photograph: Courtesy PDT PDT Sunday School
PDT Sunday School, an exclusive masterclass organized by PDT, is scheduling a new session this summer. On July 16, learn from the co-founders and co-distillers of Tamras Gin, Indian Gin from Goa, Devika Bhagat and Khalil Bachooali. Priced at $498 per person, participants will enjoy a welcome drink and witness the demonstration of two signature cocktails. The experience also includes hands-on cocktail making and chowing down on a PDT Hotdog as a treat. 

Details

Event website:
www.mandarinoriental.com/en/hong-kong/the-landmark/explore/pdt-sunday-school
Address:
PDT (Please Don’t Tell)
M/F
The Landmark Mandarin Oriental
15 Queen’s Road Central
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

