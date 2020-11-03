TAP - The Ale Project has returned to Hak Po Street in Mongkok with an elevated selection of craft beers and a newly revamped food menu. The new location (just two doors down from the previous spot) will maintain the same relaxed and quirky vibes as the original but will introduce new flavours in both beer and food. Head down to try out locally brewed beers and even some esoteric brews fermented from wild yeast. Not forgetting their collection of beer from international breweries from the likes of New Zealand or the USA, there are plenty, 18 in fact, of different craft beers to choose from. The food menu will also feature new bites such as Mexican street corn smothered with fu yu, or fermented bean curd, Chinese cured pork belly paired with mac and cheese, and a classic smackable Smash Burger.