Time Out says

Discover a wide selection of international wines at Kowloon Shangri-La's Tapas Bar. Offering scenic views of Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Island, this wine bar welcomes guests to enjoy glasses of wine and international tapas inside the stylish setting of the bar, where they can catch the action of the open kitchen or outdoors for a breezy wine and dine evening under the stars.

