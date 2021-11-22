Hong Kong
Coravin
Photograph: Courtesy Coravin

Taste the sparkle every day with Coravin's new sparkling wine preservation system

Coravin continues to revolutionise the wine industry with the release of its new preservation system for sparkling wine

If you love sparkling wine, you'll probably have a few bottles on standby waiting for a celebratory event to have an excuse to pop it open. But once it’s opened, you’ll need to finish the whole bottle because Champagne, Cava, and Prosecco have the shortest drinkability window. Once the cork is popped, the bubbles dissipate, and the wine turns flat. 

But what if you can enjoy a glass of bubbly any day of the week without having to worry about finishing the whole bottle?

Imagine being able to sip through a great selection of sparklers by the glass in your favourite restaurant without buying the whole bottle. With Coravin's revolutionary new preservation system for sparkling wine, you can do all of the above.

Enjoy your bubbly by the glass and preserve the bottles of your precious sparkling wine for a longer period. Coravin ensures that the last glass will taste just as impressive as the first. 

A universal solution to preserve sparkling wine
Photograph: Courtesy Coravin

A universal solution to preserve sparkling wine

The sparkling wine preservation system that took eight years to develop is the first universal fit solution to preserve the effervescence and flavours of sparkling wine after single-glass service. 

Designed for at-home and on-premise use for restaurants and events, the new Coravin system uses a portable, easy-to-use tool that combines a secure, universal-fit stopper with a hand-held charging unit that maintains the sparkling wine's carbonation level between pours. 

Compared to Coravin's still wine preservation system that uses argon gas, the sparkling system uses a recyclable CO2 capsule that can preserve seven bottles of sparkling wine. Once locked with the stopper, the system is charged with a measured amount of CO2 to keep the fizz inside the bottle. 

This Champagne stopper maintains up to 55psi of pressure, equivalent to the natural pressure found in unopened bottles of sparkling wines. This new system allows you to enjoy Champagne, Prosecco, and Cava while preserving its crisp flavour and effervescence for up to four weeks. 

Trusted by professionals 
Photograph: Courtesy Coravin

Trusted by professionals 

Since Coravin's preservation system came out in the market, it has become an indispensable tool in the wine industry, trusted by wine professionals worldwide. 

The latest edition of the sparkling system continues to push the boundaries of the wine world. "Imagine, if you will, a Champagne bar with 70 or 80 sparkling wines by the glass. That is my dream. And I'm not alone," shares Greg Lambrecht, founder and inventor of Coravin. 

Because of the new preservation system, chefs, sommeliers, and restaurateurs can now expand their selection of sparkling wines by the glass without the risk of wastage. 

Worldwide partnership with renowned brands
Photograph: Courtesy Coravin

Worldwide partnership with renowned brands

The design went through extensive testing in collaboration with the Maisons of the Moët Hennessy Group, the company behind fine wines Dom Pérignon, Krug, Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart, and Moët & Chandon. 

Today, the new Coravin Sparkling wine preservation system is now the official preservation partner of Moët Hennessy Champagnes. "Our mission is and always has been to craft great experiences for our consumers," shares Philippe Schaus, president and CEO of Moët Hennessy. "The new Coravin system will enable more Champagne lovers to discover and enjoy exceptional bottles. Indeed, it will allow our gastronomy partners and the finest bars and clubs to offer our different Champagne brands and expressions by the glass while, over several days or weeks, keeping them fresh and sparkling," he adds. 

Be the first to try this revolutionary tool! The Coravin Sparkling System is now available in Hong Kong for at-home and professional use, just in time for the festive season.

Priced at $3,680, the collection includes one Coravin Sparkling Charger, two Coravin Sparkling Stoppers and four Coravin Pure Sparkling CO2 Capsules. Additional Sparkling Stoppers are available in packs of two at $700. 

Shop now at coravin.hk.  

