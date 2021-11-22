Taste the sparkle every day with Coravin's new sparkling wine preservation system

A universal solution to preserve sparkling wine
The sparkling wine preservation system that took eight years to develop is the first universal fit solution to preserve the effervescence and flavours of sparkling wine after single-glass service.
Designed for at-home and on-premise use for restaurants and events, the new Coravin system uses a portable, easy-to-use tool that combines a secure, universal-fit stopper with a hand-held charging unit that maintains the sparkling wine's carbonation level between pours.
Compared to Coravin's still wine preservation system that uses argon gas, the sparkling system uses a recyclable CO2 capsule that can preserve seven bottles of sparkling wine. Once locked with the stopper, the system is charged with a measured amount of CO2 to keep the fizz inside the bottle.
This Champagne stopper maintains up to 55psi of pressure, equivalent to the natural pressure found in unopened bottles of sparkling wines. This new system allows you to enjoy Champagne, Prosecco, and Cava while preserving its crisp flavour and effervescence for up to four weeks.