Taste the sparkle every day with Coravin's new sparkling wine preservation system

Coravin continues to revolutionise the wine industry with the release of its new preservation system for sparkling wine

If you love sparkling wine, you'll probably have a few bottles on standby waiting for a celebratory event to have an excuse to pop it open. But once it’s opened, you’ll need to finish the whole bottle because Champagne, Cava, and Prosecco have the shortest drinkability window. Once the cork is popped, the bubbles dissipate, and the wine turns flat.

But what if you can enjoy a glass of bubbly any day of the week without having to worry about finishing the whole bottle?

Imagine being able to sip through a great selection of sparklers by the glass in your favourite restaurant without buying the whole bottle. With Coravin's revolutionary new preservation system for sparkling wine, you can do all of the above.

Enjoy your bubbly by the glass and preserve the bottles of your precious sparkling wine for a longer period. Coravin ensures that the last glass will taste just as impressive as the first.