Since it opened in 2019, Tell Camellia has been a watering hole for locals and tourists. Helmed by renowned bartender Gagan Gurung, the bar specialises in approachable tea-based cocktails, including refreshing tea-infused spirits and gins redistilled with different tea varieties. Be sure to arrive early as patrons fill up the place late at night, and seats are in high demand.



2020Readers' Choice

2022Bartender of the Year – Gagan Gurung