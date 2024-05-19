Time Out says

Translated from the French phrase 'L’Enfant Terrible' – an expression often used in the world of creative arts to describe the clever yet unconventional, passionate yet egotistical – Eaton HK’s flagship bar-slash-performance space, Terrible Baby, is one of our favourite drinking dens in Kowloon. From its bar stools to its plush sofas on the outdoor terrace, every piece of furniture has been selected with the utmost care. When it comes to their drinks, Terrible Baby has a huge menu offering creative cocktails, highballs, and various spirits. Check Terrible Baby’s social media to stay updated with exciting live performances and events at the bar’s Music Room.

Time Out Awards

2020Best Rooftop Bar