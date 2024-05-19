Hong Kong
Timeout

Terrible Baby

  • Bars and pubs
  • Jordan
  • Recommended
  1. Terrible Baby
    Photograph: Courtesy Terrible Baby
  2. terrible baby_eaton_07032020
    Photograph: Courtesy Terrible Baby
  3. Terrible Baby
    Photograph: Courtesy Terrible Baby/To Cheuk-Yin
  4. Terrible Baby cocktail
    Photograph: Courtesy Terrible Baby
Time Out says

Translated from the French phrase 'L’Enfant Terrible' – an expression often used in the world of creative arts to describe the clever yet unconventional, passionate yet egotistical – Eaton HK’s flagship bar-slash-performance space, Terrible Baby, is one of our favourite drinking dens in Kowloon. From its bar stools to its plush sofas on the outdoor terrace, every piece of furniture has been selected with the utmost care. When it comes to their drinks, Terrible Baby has a huge menu offering creative cocktails, highballs, and various spirits. Check Terrible Baby’s social media to stay updated with exciting live performances and events at the bar’s Music Room. 

 Time Out Awards

2020Best Rooftop Bar

Details

Address:
4/F, Eaton HK, 380 Nathan Road
Jordan
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2710 1866
Opening hours:
Sun-Thur 2pm-12am, Fri-Sat 2pm-2am
