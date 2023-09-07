Time Out says

Like their name states, The Alchemist's Philosophy takes inspiration from the mystical world of alchemy and prides themselves in molecular mixology. The drinks on their menu encapsulate the seven stages of the alchemical process: calcination, dissolution, separation, conjunction, putrefaction, distillation, and coagulation. When it comes to presenting their cocktails, The Alchemist's Philosophy goes above and beyond to create visually appealing concoctions, such as their Smoldering Ember – a twist on Paloma that gets served in a terrarium-like glass case filled with smoke; Phoenix – the bar's version of a Bloody Mary that comes with umami-filled snacks like seaweed and crab sticks; and Elixir of Frost – shots in the form of mini ice-cream cones topped generously with caviar.