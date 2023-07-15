Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Aubrey × Sidecar

  • Bars and pubs
  • The Aubrey, Central
  • Recommended
  1. The Aubrey Omakase Bar
    Photograph: Courtesy The Aubrey
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. The Aubrey Main Bar
    Photograph: Courtesy The Aubrey/Marco ChowThe Aubrey's Main Bar
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

New Delhi's Sidecar, ranked #26 on the list of the World's 50 Best Bars in 2022, together with Nikka Whisky, Asia's 50 Best Bars partner, is taking over the bar at Japanese cocktail bar The Aubrey. During the event, guests will have the opportunity to sample Sidecar's new menu, called 'Arq - the essence of time', which features a special selection of cocktails. For $160 per order, you can indulge in four distinct cocktails that highlight the unique scents of India.

One of the featured cocktails is called 'Titepati', designed to transport you to the mountainside of India by capturing the essence of mountain air. It is crafted using Nikka From The Barrel, Darjeeling mugwort vermouth, and Campari. Another cocktail, named 'Myrtle,' aims to capture the vibrant spirit of India's spice market. It combines Nikka Rare Old Super, Chempotty Estate myrtle leaf cordial, and lime. This event promises an immersive experience that showcases the rich flavours and aromas of India through carefully crafted cocktails.

Details

Address:
The Aubrey
25/F, Mandarin Oriental, 5 Connaught Rd Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
mohkg-aubrey@mohg.com

Dates and times

18:00The Aubrey × SidecarThe Aubrey
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.