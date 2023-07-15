The Aubrey × Sidecar

Time Out says

New Delhi's Sidecar, ranked #26 on the list of the World's 50 Best Bars in 2022, together with Nikka Whisky, Asia's 50 Best Bars partner, is taking over the bar at Japanese cocktail bar The Aubrey. During the event, guests will have the opportunity to sample Sidecar's new menu, called 'Arq - the essence of time', which features a special selection of cocktails. For $160 per order, you can indulge in four distinct cocktails that highlight the unique scents of India.

One of the featured cocktails is called 'Titepati', designed to transport you to the mountainside of India by capturing the essence of mountain air. It is crafted using Nikka From The Barrel, Darjeeling mugwort vermouth, and Campari. Another cocktail, named 'Myrtle,' aims to capture the vibrant spirit of India's spice market. It combines Nikka Rare Old Super, Chempotty Estate myrtle leaf cordial, and lime. This event promises an immersive experience that showcases the rich flavours and aromas of India through carefully crafted cocktails.