Take pleasure in sipping artisanal cocktails, glasses of fine wine, or Champagne within the cosy ambience of The Bar at The Peninsula Hong Kong. Accompanied by live jazz music, guests can enjoy a range of creatively crafted cocktails with sustainability in mind – both classic and daringly original – served in a sophisticated and intimate setting featuring wood-panelled walls, warm golden lights, and club-style seating.

