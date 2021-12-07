The best moments from Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2021

On December 7, the Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards returned for its 2021 edition to give recognition to the amazing talent from the city's diverse bar scene. Throughout the night, drinks were sipped, canapes were munched, numerous awards were given out, and we vaguely remember some form of salsa dancing was involved too...

Thanks to all of our wonderful guests, we had a blast. And if you couldn't make it this time (it's okay, we forgive you), there's always next year. For those of you that did, or if you're curious about what we were up to, just keep scrolling and watch our video of the best moments of the night!

Photograph: Calvin Sit

Photograph: Calvin Sit

This year, we invited some of Hong Kong's top spirits experts and industry leaders to join our judging panel and help us crown the winners in a total of 14 categories, including new awards such as Best Cocktail Programme, Best Zero-Proof Cocktail Programme, Best Cafe Bar, and Best Sustainability Initiative.

Photograph: Calvin Sit Bar of the Year; Best Hotel Bar – DarkSide

Photograph: Calvin Sit Legends Award – Roman Ghale and Agung Prabowo

Photograph: Calvin Sit Best Cocktail Programme; Best New Bar; Readers’ Choice – Argo

On the night, we also had a selection of canapes, free-flow drinks from our generous sponsors, and Zuma's in-house DJ spinning the beats to keep the Izakaya vibes going late into the night.

Photograph: Calvin Sit Delicious canapes courtesy of Zuma Hong Kong

Photograph: Calvin Sit Zuma's in-house DJ entertaining the crowd with funky beats

Photograph: Calvin Sit Johnnie Walker Highball

Photograph: Calvin Sit Rikka & Tonic

Photograph: Calvin Sit Scotch Martinez

Photograph: Calvin Sit Rubabu

Photograph: Calvin Sit Asahi Super Dry

Photograph: Calvin Sit Grevino Pinot Noir, Ca' Del Grevino; Red Carpet Chardonnay, Ca' Del Grevino

