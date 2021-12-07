The best moments from Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2021

On December 7, the Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards returned for its 2021 edition to give recognition to the amazing talent from the city's diverse bar scene. Throughout the night, drinks were sipped, canapes were munched, numerous awards were given out, and we vaguely remember some form of salsa dancing was involved too...
Thanks to all of our wonderful guests, we had a blast. And if you couldn't make it this time (it's okay, we forgive you), there's always next year. For those of you that did, or if you're curious about what we were up to, just keep scrolling and watch our video of the best moments of the night!
This year, we invited some of Hong Kong’s top spirits experts and industry leaders to join our judging panel and help us crown the winners in a total of 14 categories, including new awards such as Best Cocktail Programme, Best Zero-Proof Cocktail Programme, Best Cafe Bar, and Best Sustainability Initiative. Click here to check out this year's full list of winners!
On the night, we also had a selection of canapes, free-flow drinks from our generous sponsors, and Zuma's in-house DJ spinning the beats to keep the Izakaya vibes going late into the night.
