Hong Kong
Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2021
Photograph: Calvin Sit

The best moments from Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2021

Here's what went down at this year's event

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
On December 7, the Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards returned for its 2021 edition to give recognition to the amazing talent from the city's diverse bar scene. Throughout the night, drinks were sipped, canapes were munched, numerous awards were given out, and we vaguely remember some form of salsa dancing was involved too...

Thanks to all of our wonderful guests, we had a blast. And if you couldn't make it this time (it's okay, we forgive you), there's always next year. For those of you that did, or if you're curious about what we were up to, just keep scrolling and watch our video of the best moments of the night!

Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2021
Photograph: Calvin Sit
Time Out Hong Kong Awards 2021
Photograph: Calvin Sit

This year, we invited some of Hong Kong’s top spirits experts and industry leaders to join our judging panel and help us crown the winners in a total of 14 categories, including new awards such as Best Cocktail Programme, Best Zero-Proof Cocktail Programme, Best Cafe Bar, and Best Sustainability Initiative. Click here to check out this year's full list of winners!

Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2021, DarkSide
Photograph: Calvin SitBar of the Year; Best Hotel Bar – DarkSide
Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2021
Photograph: Calvin SitLegends Award – Roman Ghale and Agung Prabowo
Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2021, Argo
Photograph: Calvin SitBest Cocktail Programme; Best New Bar; Readers’ Choice – Argo

On the night, we also had a selection of canapes, free-flow drinks from our generous sponsors, and Zuma's in-house DJ spinning the beats to keep the Izakaya vibes going late into the night. 

Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2021
Photograph: Calvin SitDelicious canapes courtesy of Zuma Hong Kong
Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2021
Photograph: Calvin SitZuma's in-house DJ entertaining the crowd with funky beats
Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2021
Photograph: Calvin SitJohnnie Walker Highball
Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2021
Photograph: Calvin SitRikka & Tonic
Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards
Photograph: Calvin SitScotch Martinez
Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2021
Photograph: Calvin SitRubabu
Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2021
Photograph: Calvin SitAsahi Super Dry
Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2021
Photograph: Calvin SitGrevino Pinot Noir, Ca' Del Grevino; Red Carpet Chardonnay, Ca' Del Grevino

Want to join in on the fun? Don’t worry, we’ll be planning more Time Out First Class experiences in the upcoming months. Sign up for our newsletter and be the first one to hear the news about our next events.

